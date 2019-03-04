|
EASTON - Alan Samuel Silbert, of Easton, Md. died March 3, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase. He was 87.
Alan was born on June 30, 1931, in Monticello, NY, to the late Jacob and Anna Heiden Silbert.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and then worked for 29 years for the VA Hospital System.
Alan is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Judith Brown; a daughter, Marilyn Lewis, of Bottineau, ND, and a son, Jack Silbert, of Hoboken, NJ.
Graveside services were held Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, MD, on Monday, March 4.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or www.kidney.org/.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019