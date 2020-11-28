Alan W. "Flip" Bradshaw, 75, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Easton on January 3, 1945 and was a son of the late Philip L. Bradshaw, Sr. and Alice Westbrook Bradshaw.



Mr. Bradshaw graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1963. On October 27, 1966, he married the former Stephanie Outten. He worked at Western Publishing with 35 years of service. He enjoyed raising Quail, and gardening. Mr. Bradshaw was a member of the Cambridge Ruritan Club. The family would like to thank DaVita and Dr. Hinduja for the wonderful care.



He is survived by his wife Stephanie Bradshaw of Cambridge, two daughters Tammy Bradshaw (Gee McClain) of Cambridge and Leah Brown (Will) of Cambridge, two grandchildren Daniel Mowbray and Addison McClain, four great grandchildren, a brother Philip L. Bradshaw, Jr. and wife Ricki of Salisbury, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Bradshaw is preceded in death by a brother Jerry W. Bradshaw.



Pallbearers will be Jason Doty, Toby Donovan, Scott Jones, Jackie Rossy, Johnny Rossy and David Rue. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Hill, Donald Jones, Eddie Powell, Roland Webster, Elmer Willey and Gee McClain.



A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 12 to 1 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A in Cambridge, followed by a graveside service at 1:30 at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Face mask and social distancing is required.



