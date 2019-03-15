TRAPPE - Alan Wilson Baynard "Barney" died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 peacefully at home. He was 85. He was born on May 24, 1933 in Easton, MD, the son of the late Woodrow & Ruth Baynard.

He had a wonderful marriage of 65 years and is survived by his loving wife Dolores Baynard "Lorie." Also surviving are his three daughters: Debbie Baynard, Pam Gaertner (Barry) & Lisa Baynard. He is also survived by four granddaughters: Allyson Briddell (Jimmy), Kristen Airey (Mark), Kaitlin Pabon (Nestor) & Julia Cianci. He was blessed with four great grandchildren: Ryleigh & Chase Briddell, Cash Airey & Maverick Pabon.

He was a lifelong successful farmer. He formed the corporation Wild Goose Farms, Inc. in 1980. At his peak he farmed 6,500 acres in Talbot County. In 1998 he was Maryland Wildlife Farmer of the Year. He retired from farming in 2000 after which he enjoyed many years of travel with his wife.

Alan was a member of the Farm Bureau, Tidewater Farm Club, Talbot Soil Conservation & Maryland National Bank Board.

He was an elite athlete all of his life. He played baseball, basketball, soccer and racquetball. His passion for racquetball led to winning the Maryland Racquetball Championship in 1978.

Anyone that knew him knew his love for the Yankees. He was probably the biggest Yankee fan on the Shore. In 1961 he attended the World Series in New York at Yankee Stadium; and of course, the Yankees won. Upon retiring he was able to fulfill a dream of spending spring training in Florida watching the Yankees with his wife. They also did a lot of traveling. Some of his favorite destinations were Alaska, Panama Canal & Hawaii.

He was an avid waterfowl & upland game hunter. He was well known for his accurate shot. He loved hunting geese, ducks, quail & dove.

Most of all he loved his family and was very devoted and generous.

A celebration of life will be held on March 20 at 1 p.m. at The Milestone, 9630 Technology Drive, Easton, MD 21601.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Trappe Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 86, Trappe, MD 21673 or .

Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019