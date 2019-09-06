Home

Our beloved husband, father, and brother, Albert J. Magrogan, born May 14, 1945, passed away on August 9th, 2019 from a very rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was living in Deltona, Florida at the time. He was born and raised in Queenstown, Maryland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bernadette Magrogan, his wife Sylvia, and his stepson Thomas.

He is survived by his son Jaxson, his friend Megan, his stepchildren Christina and Charles Kollorfrath, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews, his sister Josephine Harding (husband Norman), his brother Patrick (wife Joan), and his sister Louise Remmert (husband David).

Albert served honorably in the Army for three years. He drove 18-wheeler trucks all over the US for over 47 years.

Funeral services were private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
