Albert Raymond Warfel started a new journey on October 30, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, PA on March 10, 1928, son of the late Albert and Genevieve Warfel. He was educated in Lancaster Catholic schools and joined the regular U.S. Army in his senior year of high school. He served in WWII with the occupational forces in Japan for fourteen months and was awarded the WWII Victory Medal and the Army Occupation Medal.
Al was a confident individual who like challenges, a great salesman and sports lover. Following his military service, he left Lancaster, PA to pursue career opportunities in Florida before setting in Maryland. He went from managing restaurants to selling insurance and finally became involved in the home security business. He started Towson Alarm Service in the Baltimore area which he operated until his retirement in 1991. He was active in all sports at a young age and as a coach in later years. Golf with friends was always a welcomed pastime.
He is survived by is wife of 41 years, Anne Spencer Warfel, a sister, Rose Shannon of FL; daughters, Donna Melon (Dennis) of NC, Jill Schad (Matt) of FL and son Christopher Warfel of CO, two stepdaughters, Stacy Alban Vinson (Ron) of FL and Christine Alban Costis of MD, as well as six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Preceding him in death was a daughter, Kimberly Warfel Gerber (Jeff).
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10 AM with the funeral mass following at 10:30 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton. Burial will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Sts. Peter and Paul Family Life Center Building Fund, 7906 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.