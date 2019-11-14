|
Albert Russell White passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home in Federalsburg, MD. He was 88.
He was born on July 22, 1931 in Federalsburg, Maryland, the son of the late Carl D. White and Helen N. Wagner White.
He attended Federalsburg High School and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1952- 1956. He was married on July 14, 1963 to Norma Lee White. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2015 after 51 years of marriage. Albert enjoyed farming, gardening, hunting, his coon dogs and spending time with his family.
He is survived by three children, Sue Willis-Stafford, Ronnie Willis and Jimmy Willis and his wife Chris; grandchildren, Tina (Darrell), Jennifer (Bruce), Lee Ann (Wendy), Sherry, Shelly (Javier), Ronnie (Nancy) and Sheila; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Tiffanie, Trent, Taylor, C.J., Will, Cheyenne, R.J., Kayla, Ashley, Morgan, Hunter, Emily, Jasmine, Kylee, Enrique, Trevor, Zachary, Jodi, Abigail, Olivia and Joey; great-great-grandchildren, Arian, Terynce and Ian; a special friend, Ray Franz; Siblings, Martha Mills, Frankie White (Carolyn) and John White (Nancy); his special dog and best friend, Bill; and many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Lillie May Willis and Sherian Willis; a son Edgar Willis; three brothers, Bobby, Brooks and Wesley White; two sisters, Doris White and Allice Turpin; two grandsons, Harold J. Bravenec and Cassie Kemp; and a great-grandson, Dillon Marine.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with Pastor Marie Coulbourne officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to your local humane society or animal shelter.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to your local humane society or animal shelter.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019