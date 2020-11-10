Aldamae L (Wilson) Kennedy
went to be with her Lord on November 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was 91. Born March 15, 1929 in Twin Rocks, PA, to The Late Oliver Roy Wilson and Anna Gertrude (Willman) Wilson. Aldamae was devoted to serving the Lord. In her teen years, she and her sister, Evelyn traveled the East Coast as Evangelistic Singers. While in Oxford, MD, she met the love of her life, William Henry Kennedy, whom she married on February 24, 1950. They made their home on Kirby Wharf Farm in Trappe, MD. They moved to Preston, MD then finally to Easton, MD. They served the Lord together, complimenting each others' gifts, for 39 years. Henry passed away on July 23, 1989. They attended the Trappe Pilgrim Holiness Church, the Easton Church of the Nazarene, and the Bethlehem Wesleyan Church, where Aldamae played the piano, taught, and sang.
Aldamae worked at Trappe Packing, Whitmans Electronics, Jackson Fusee, retired from Waverly Press Proof Reading Dept, sat with children at the YMCA, and was a private sitter for children and Ms. Helen Matthews.
Aldamae loved children and, throughout her life, you would find her serving the children through church programs, VBS, creating the crafts, singing, and teaching. She enjoyed reading and memorizing the Bible, playing the piano and accordian, singing, crocheting, knitting, puzzles, and had a ceramic business that she used for God's work. In her last year, she learned to do puzzles on the computer. Aldamae loved spending time with her grandchildren, teaching them, especially, to love the Lord. She enjoyed watching tennis, bowling, ladies basketball, ladies softball and the Orioles, as her nickname in the family was Brooksie, for Brooks Robinson. She enjoyed family reunions.
Aldamae is survived by her two daughters,
Ruth R (John) Martin and Janice L (Gordon Jr) Cook, and four grandsons, Jared (Kelly) Martin, Lee (Leah) Cook, James Martin Sr, and Jason (Anna) Martin. Also, fourteen great grandchildren, James Aaron Jr(Shanna), Cody, Jared II(Aubrey), Jessica(Johnny), Jenna(Mike), William(Emily), Jacob, Julie, Jeremiah, Joshua, Jadon, Katelyn, Macy and Clay, and 6 great-great grandchildren Joshua, Remmi, Lucas, William Henry II, Matthew-John, and Cassidy. She is survived by her brother, Clay Wilson, and a Sister-in-law, Catherine Wilson, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Oliver and Charles Wilson, sisters Velma Ritchey, Evelyn Landrum, infant Mazzie Wilson, and Ruth Evans, and infant great grandchildren, Matthew and Macey Martin.
A visitation will be held from 11AM - 12 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, on Saturday, November 14, 2020. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, Inc. 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
