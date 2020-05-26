Alene Meekins Ayers, 94, of Cambridge, Maryland transitioned peacefully to her eternal rest on May 16, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center after a lengthy illness. A walk-through viewing in her remembrance will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington St., Cambridge, MD., followed by a virtual service at Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Seating and gathering is currently prohibited. Interment will take place in Waugh Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 26, 2020.