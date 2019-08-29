|
Alexis Faye Thomas of Queenstown, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2019. She was 72.
Born on July 22, 1947, in Easton, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Howard Arnold Thomas and Mary Elizabeth Rada Thomas. She grew up in Chester, Maryland, and attended the W.C. Moffett School for her early education. Alexis graduated high school from Shenandoah Valley Academy in New Market, Virginia, and then attended Columbia Union College and the University of Maryland. A natural business-woman and entrepreneur, Alexis was the first woman to obtain a visa and operate a business in Saudi Arabia. Upon returning to the States, she established a government contracting company, Thomas Associates Inc., located in Stevensville, Maryland, in 1988. The company specializes in technical documentation and training products development for the U.S. military and other government entities. In 1994 she married John Dutcher. They resided in Queenstown. Alexis was a true mentor and had the ability to connect with others in a positive way. Her generous and compassionate nature was evident in the many philanthropic activities that she was actively involved in for various organizations including the Marine Corps University Foundation, Compass Regional Hospice, Queen Anne's Arts Council, the Chesterwye Foundation and St. Martin's Ministries. She also enjoyed playing piano, singing, gardening, cooking, swimming and was an avid reader.
Alexis is survived by her brother Charles A. Thomas and his wife Dawn; Sheila Case (David), Scott Smith, niece J. Skye Hummel, nephews Eric A. Thomas and Christopher Hummel and many loving cousins and friends.
All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alexis may be made to Compass Regional Hospice Inc., Queen Anne's Art Council, the Chesterwye Foundation or St. Martin's Ministries. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019