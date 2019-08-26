|
Alfred D. Jacquette of Rock Hall, MD died on August 26, 2019 at his home. He was 90. He was born in Rock Hall, MD on February 20, 1929 the son of the late Isaac Simns and Elsie Mae Downey Jacquette. He attended school in Rock Hall and worked on his family's farm. Mr. Jacquette married Anna Ruth Wagner on February 25, 1955. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. Following his service to his country he worked with his father-in- law Martin Wagner and later owned and operated the Blacksmith Shop until his retirement. He was a devoted member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where he sang in the church choir. He also sang in a Barbershop Chorus. He enjoyed his family, fishing, and his church. His wife predeceased him on October 1, 2005. He is survived by his children: Martin Alfred Jacquette of Rock Hall, MD, Melanie J. Trego of Rock Hall, MD, and Marcia E. Jacquette of Chestertown, MD along with his grandchildren: Erin K. Wolfe Garni and Ronald E. "Trey" Wolfe, III. Services will be held on Thursday, August 29th at 1:00 PM at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Rock Hall, where relatives and friends may call one hour prior (12:00-1:00PM). Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church P.O. Box 626 Rock Hall, MD 21661. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019