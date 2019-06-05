PRESTON - Alice A Coppage Collins passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical System at Easton. She was 77.

She was born on February 1, 1942 in Springdale, Maryland the daughter of the late Ida Mae Coppage.

She married Harold "Sonny" Collins on November 16, 1975 and they made their home in Preston. She worked for Airpax in Cambridge for most of her career as a plant nurse.

Above all, Alice loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In addition she loved gardening and spending time camping with her family in Chincoteague, Virginia. She also loved making crafts, sewing and creating flower arrangements.

She is survived by her husband, Harold "Sonny" Collins of Preston, Maryland; a daughter, Donna Burrows (Mark) of Preston; one step daughter, Shelly Collins of Easton; six grandchildren: Jay Burrows, Jessica Young, Ashley Burrows, Emily Spalding, April Harrison and Brennen Burrows; eight great grandchildren; four brothers: Alan "Dick" Coppage (Glenda) of Hurlock, Samuel Coppage (Joanne) of Preston, Raymond "Pug" Coppage of Dagsboro, DE, and Russell Dukes (Norma) of Preston; a special friend, Debbie Sinkule of Preston and many other family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an uncle who she loved as a brother, Lee Glanden and a special nephew Eric Glanden.

Funeral services will be on Monday, June 10 at 1p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Reverend Shane Dickenson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. Burial will follow in Junior Order Cemetery in Preston. The family asks for casual dress or jeans.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Preston Volunteer Fire Company, Post Office Box 44, Preston, MD 21655

