Alice Ann Marsch Obituary
Alice Ann Marsch, 72, of Cordova, MD died January 15, 2020. Born in Centreville, MD on March 6, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Christopher Columbus "Lum" Miles and Dorothy Virginia Butler Miles. Ms. Marsch worked as a rural carrier for the US Postal Service and enjoyed spending her free time spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Karl Wade Miles; her grandchildren: Heather Morris (Michael) Nicole Cooley (David) and Leah Miles; great-grandchildren, Adyson Altizer and David Cooley, Jr.; and a host of family and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Frederick Lee Marsch.

All services will be private.

For online condolences, please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020
