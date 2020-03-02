Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
Alice Marie Rose Crouch of Chester, Maryland died Friday, February 28, 2020 at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, MD.

Born on March 22, 1940 in Wye Mills, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. Rose and Mildred Faulkner. Mrs. Crouch attended Centreville High School and graduated in the Class of 1958. She then continued her education by receiving a nursing degree from Anne Arundel Community College in Annapolis. On June 21, 1958 she married Gordon Crouch of Chester, MD and resided together in Grasonville. Mrs. Crouch began her nursing career at Anne Arundel Medical Center and later working for Kent & Queen Anne's Hospital, Corsica Hills Nursing Home, and finally retiring in 1997 from Memorial Hospital in Easton. In 1959 she and her husband moved to Chester. Mrs. Crouch enjoyed gardening and cooking.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday March 4 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Fellow, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral, Chester MD with services beginning at 12:00PM. Burial in Stevensville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Alice's name to the Chesterwye Center, 110 Chesterwye Ln. Grasonville, MD 21638. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020
