Obituary Condolences Flowers DENTON - Alice Fayetta Brown, 81, was born in Ridgely, MD on June 30, 1937, to the late Howard and Sarah Brooks, and was the youngest of eight children. She received her wings from the Lord on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Caroline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Denton, MD, surrounded by her family.

Alice lived and spent all of her life in Caroline County. She was educated in the Caroline County School System, attending Lockerman School. She was a member of Metropolitan United Methodist Church of Denton, MD.

In her early years, Alice was a Nanny for the late Governor Harry Hughes and Patricia Hughes. She also worked at Leeds Travel Wear in Clayton, DE for many years. In addition, she was employed by the Federalsburg Sewing Factory, Federalsburg, MD. She began her bus driving career as a substitute for her husband Tom "Tit" Brown. After driving for an extended period of time, she was awarded her own bus route, bus #37. She was an independent and Caroline County School bus driver for 43 years. During this time, she drove at least three generations of kids and loved every minute of it. Alice also worked as a Chief Judge on the Caroline County Election Board for many years.

Affectionately known as "Nan" by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Alice enjoyed being surrounded by family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was an active mother in the school system while her children were in school, participating in PTA, Band Parents Association, Boosters and whatever else was necessary or needed. She attended many sporting events of her six children over the years and watched her grandchildren as well.

She loved talking on the phone with all of her family and friends, especially the "phone tree crew", Ezola Webb, Diane Baker, Joan "Snooks" Cane, Thelma Wright, Joyce Anne Wright, Helen Mason, Frances Glass, and the late Marva Wilson. She also truly enjoyed hanging out with her school bus driver "buddies", Joy Breeding, Diane Bartz and Sharon Marvel, just to name a few.

Alice was welcomed into heaven by the loving arms of her late parents, Howard and Sarah Groce Brooks; husband, Thomas "Tit" Brown; her son, Carlos Brooks; daughter, Karen Beck; sisters: Mary Rich, Rowena Thomas, Anna Brown, Louise Thompson, Catherine "Pat" Brown; as well as her brothers: Howard Brooks Jr., Charles "Corny" Brooks, and Melvin "Bill" Brooks.

She leaves to cherish her memory: one son, Donald Brooks; three daughters: Wanda Green (Joseph), Marcieta Gibson, both of Denton, MD; Cheryl Johnson (Donnell), of Silver Spring, MD; 12 grandchildren: Derrick Clark, Kiana Lewis, Aleasha Miller, Carlos Shannon Brooks, Devon Beck, DeWayne Johnson, Ebony Gibson, Kiah Brooks, Quinche Fuller, Donnell Johnson Jr., Brent Beck, Tre'Von Green; 14 great grandchildren: Ravynn, Precious, Jayla, R'ielle, Taylor, Skylar, Jasmine, Bryson, Tyree, Amari, Carter, Carson, Erica, Paisley; one sister-in-law, Sarah Staten; extended son and daughter, James T. Brown (Sonja); Patricia D. Fisher (George); and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, April 6 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 S. 5th Ave., Denton, MD 21629 at 12 o' clock noon, with a viewing two hours prior.

To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook, visit: www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.

The Interment will be Monday, April 8, 11 a.m. at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 6827 East New Market-Ellwood Road, Hurlock, MD 21643.

Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019