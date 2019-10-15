|
Alice Marie Fooks of Federalsburg passed away on October 12, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE. She was 89.
She was born on December 25, 1929 near Eldorado, Dorchester County, Maryland the daughter of the late Walter L. Fooks and Marie E. Wilson Fooks.
Alice graduated from Hurlock High School with the class of 1946 and later from Salisbury Teachers College in 1950 where she was a star athlete. She taught one year at Federalsburg Elementary School and the entered into insurance sales at Nuttle Insurance Agency, later Spicer Insurance Agency, for the next 33 years. She worked part time for Central Ready Mix for 5 years.
She was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Eldorado, Maryland for all of her life and member of the United Methodist Women.
She is survived by a sister, Annabelle F. Davis, two nephews; Edward E. Breeding (Nancy), and Jeffrey L. Fooks (Sheila) two nieces; Sue B. Brunner (Milt), Amy F. Wright (Mike), three great nephews, Christopher E. Breeding, Adam P. Caldwell, and Hunter R. Fooks and one great niece; Taylor Fooks Bennett (Dillin).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Ezekiel W. Fooks and a brother W. Lloyd Fooks, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Pastor John Allen officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her name to the Eldorado Cemetery Association, C/o Mr. Brinsfield Lowe, 5730 Lone Pine Road, Rhodesdale, MD 21659.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019