Alice Mae Palmer departed this world for her Heavenly home on Monday, November 23, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00AM. Family has priority seating. Services will be streamed live via: Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa . Interment will take place in the Charles F. Thomas Cemetery.