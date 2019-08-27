|
|
|
Alice Marie Maloney, 88 of Kennedyville, MD, passed away on August 25, 2019 at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford, DE.
Mrs. Maloney was born on November 3, 1930 in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Louis A and Ella Boeke Balascio. She was a 1948 graduate of Ursuline Academy. After her marriage to Joseph D. Maloney in 1949 they lived and farmed in Delaware for 9 years, moving to Good Hope Farm in Kennedyville where they farmed from 1958 thru 2010. Mrs. Maloney was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a volunteer at Magnolia Hall Nursing Home.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Joseph Dennis Maloney in 1998, daughter, Theresa Smith and grandchildren Erin Walbridge and Dennis Maloney.
Mrs. Maloney is survived by 10 children, Joseph F. Maloney (Rebecca) of Galena, MD, Mary E. Hughes (Gerald) of Claymont, DE, Michael L. Maloney (Debra) of Chestertown, MD, Dennis J. Maloney of Chestertown, MD, Diane E. Walbridge (Gene) of Easton, MD, Susan Lockwood (Keith) of Millington, MD, Alice L. Bell (William) of Lancaster, VA, Daniel E. Maloney (Gwen) of Hockessin, DE, Lois Anne Bullen (Robert) of Baldwin, MD and Robert A. Maloney of Newark, DE; 22 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 30 from 5 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, August 31, at 11 am in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 508 High St. Chestertown, MD. Burial will follow in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to , 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium, MD. 21093.
Published in The Star Democrat from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019