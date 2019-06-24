VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Alice Utterback, 98, of Virginia Beach died June 19, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia to Frank and Anna Skilton. She grew up in Great Falls, Va., later moving to St Michaels, Md., and Virginia Beach.

Alice was active in business and in civic work. She was the second woman in Fairfax County to become a licensed real estate broker. She was active in church, in women's clubs and in the community. She was the first president of a Lioness club in northern Virginia. She was a strong, positive force in family and community. She loved golf, playing until she was 92.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Fred. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Ann (Jim); grandchildren, Cheri, Kiendel and Jim (Jessica); and great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Luke and Ryan.

A memorial service will be held at Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Burial will be in Great Falls, Va., on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Shore Chapel Pantry. The family thanks the staff and caregivers at Beth Sholom for their loving kindness. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel, is handling arrangements.

Published in The Star Democrat on June 23, 2019