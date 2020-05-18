Alisha Levert Ennels, 33 of Cambridge, MD passed on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 surrounded by family. A walk-through viewing in her remembrance will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:30PM on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. Seating and gathering is currently prohibited. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 18, 2020.