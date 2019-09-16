|
|
|
Allan A. Rogers of Rhodesdale, Maryland passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 76.
He was born on April 15, 1943, in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Daniel D. Rogers and Lena Ashley Rogers.
In 1961, Allan joined the United States Navy, and he served his country until he was honorably discharged on April 30, 1965.
On November 29, 1967, he married Dolores G. Pasko and was remarried at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic 2003 by The Reverend John Harrison.
In October 1965, Allan worked as a Merchant Seaman for S.I.U. for over 42 years. He joined the union in Baltimore Hall until he retired in 2007. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Seaford, Delaware. His favorite pastime was deer hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores G. Rogers of Rhodesdale, MD; three children, Antoinette Marie Morse (Eric) of Tobaccoville, NC, Michele Elise Rogers (Clint) of Bishopville, MD, and Allan Ashley Rogers, II of Federalsburg, MD; seven grandchildren, R.J., Ashley, Brian, Elise, Jessica, Chase and Sara and eight great-grandchildren, Caeden, Maia, Jaden, Gavin, Evan, Greyson, Kaleb and Veronica.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Wayne Rogers and Daniel Rogers.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Seaford, DE with the Reverend Steven Giuliano officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st and Sunday, September 22nd from 3:00-5:00 p.m.at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. Interment will be held at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019