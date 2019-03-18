Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Herridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan R. Herridge Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allan R. Herridge Sr. Obituary
WINTERHAVEN, Fla. - Allan R. Herridge Sr. of Winterhaven, Fla., and St. Michaels, Md., died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. Born April 20, 1925, Al and his wife Kay were well known for owning St. Michaels Hardware and Valley Vista Cottages in Bozman. He retired to Winterhaven in the early '80s.
He was preceded in death by his parents William, Herridge and Winifred Herridge, as well as his wife, Katheryn Virginia Mellot Herridge, on Feb. 7, 1988.
Al is survived by three sons, Allan R. Herridge Jr. (Marilyn) of Easton, Van K. Herridge (Vickie) of Charleston and Kenneth W. Herridge (Jeanne) of St. Michaels; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by longtime partner Georgina Vickery of Winterhaven.
A celebration of Al's life will be held Saturday, March 23, at Bozman Church at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Neavitt Methodist Church.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.