WINTERHAVEN, Fla. - Allan R. Herridge Sr. of Winterhaven, Fla., and St. Michaels, Md., died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. Born April 20, 1925, Al and his wife Kay were well known for owning St. Michaels Hardware and Valley Vista Cottages in Bozman. He retired to Winterhaven in the early '80s.
He was preceded in death by his parents William, Herridge and Winifred Herridge, as well as his wife, Katheryn Virginia Mellot Herridge, on Feb. 7, 1988.
Al is survived by three sons, Allan R. Herridge Jr. (Marilyn) of Easton, Van K. Herridge (Vickie) of Charleston and Kenneth W. Herridge (Jeanne) of St. Michaels; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by longtime partner Georgina Vickery of Winterhaven.
A celebration of Al's life will be held Saturday, March 23, at Bozman Church at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Neavitt Methodist Church.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019