Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zeller Funeral Home
106 Main Street
East New Market, MD 21631
(410) 943-3686
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Tolley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen B. Tolley


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen B. Tolley Obituary
Allen Blakely Tolley, 71, of East New Market, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at UMESMC at Easton. Born August 6, 1948, he was the son of late Alpheus Wallace Tolley, Jr. and Kathleen "Bootsie" Newcomb Tolley. He is survived by three siblings; David Tolley (Virginia) of East New Market, Donna Rahe (Danny)of East New Market, and Suzanne Collier (Bill) of Cambridge; five nephews an two nieces.

Private funeral services are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -