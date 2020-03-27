|
|
Allen Blakely Tolley, 71, of East New Market, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at UMESMC at Easton. Born August 6, 1948, he was the son of late Alpheus Wallace Tolley, Jr. and Kathleen "Bootsie" Newcomb Tolley. He is survived by three siblings; David Tolley (Virginia) of East New Market, Donna Rahe (Danny)of East New Market, and Suzanne Collier (Bill) of Cambridge; five nephews an two nieces.
Private funeral services are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020