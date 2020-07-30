Allen Sharkey Pate, 85, passed away at his home in Mobile, AL on Friday, July 24th, 2020. Known as "Sharkey" to friends and family, Allen was born in Greenwood, MS on October 3rd, 1934 but grew up in Millbrook, AL at the family home, "The Elms."
Allen was a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL (1953) and received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Virginia Military Institute (1956). Allen worked in various roles and capacities as a civil engineer throughout his 55-year career and served in the United States Navy Reserve as a Naval Flight Officer for 30 years, retiring with the rank of Captain. His love and dedication to the United States Navy continued long after his retirement, serving 25 years as a Blue and Gold Information Officer for the United States Naval Academy and eventually serving as Alabama's Area Coordinator for the Academy's Blue and Gold Program.
Allen is survived by his wife, Carolyn Naylor Pate and daughter, Beth McKern of Birmingham, AL and children with the late Martha Jane Orme Pearsall: Laura Willis of Daphne, AL and Allen Sharkey "Sam" Pate, Jr. (Dana) of Denton, MD. Allen is preceded in death by his father, Joel Henderson Pate; mother, Alma Hall Pate and daughter, Martha Godfrey (Tom). Allen loved and cherished being a grandfather to his grandchildren: Martha Emily Ebling (J.R.), Thomas Colton III (Katie), Savannah Pate, Mason Pate, Cori Bennington, Adam Willis (Ashley), Hannah Willis, Madison Willis, Ryan McKern and Colin James McKern and great-grandfather to: Bayne Ebling, Abigail Willis and Bowen Colton.
A private, family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, tax-exempt memorial donations may be made to Ellerslie Cemetery Trust where Allen was a Trustee (c/o Jeanne Hall Ashley, 29 Kristin Cove, Destin, FL 32541), PuppiesBehindBars.com
or St. Jude Hospital.