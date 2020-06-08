Allister "Darnell" Todd, Sr, 64 of Cambridge died Monday, June 1, 2020 at The Pines in Easton.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1 pm, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home in Cambridge. Friends will gather around 12:30 pm. Interment is private.
Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1 pm, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home in Cambridge. Friends will gather around 12:30 pm. Interment is private.
Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 8, 2020.