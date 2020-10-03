Allyn Lee Van Vechten passed away on October 1, 2020 at her home in Easton. She was 59 years old.
She was born on October 28, 1960 in Grant, Arizona, the daughter of Vincent and Barbara Keowan Hanagan.
Allyn graduated from Southern Illinois University with a B.A. Degree in 1991. She was employed as a Paralegal with PASS for 20 years, retiring in 2019.
She married Barry F. Van Vechten on June 16, 2007 and they made their home in Easton.
Allyn was a member of the Southern Illinois University Alumni, a docent at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, an honorary member of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department as well as volunteering at various places in the community. She also started the train garden at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Allyn loved to travel and was a travel advisor for cruise planners.
She is survived by her husband, Barry F. Van Vechten, of Easton, brother, Toby J. Dobson of Paducah, KY, niece, Whitney Westbrook and nephew, Jacob Dobson both of Norris City, IL, also a great-niece.
A receiving of friends will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 7 - 9 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Allyn's memory to Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, 12165 Highland Road, Hot Springs, SD 57747.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.