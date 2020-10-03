1/
Allyn Lee VanVechten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allyn Lee Van Vechten passed away on October 1, 2020 at her home in Easton. She was 59 years old.

She was born on October 28, 1960 in Grant, Arizona, the daughter of Vincent and Barbara Keowan Hanagan.

Allyn graduated from Southern Illinois University with a B.A. Degree in 1991. She was employed as a Paralegal with PASS for 20 years, retiring in 2019.

She married Barry F. Van Vechten on June 16, 2007 and they made their home in Easton.

Allyn was a member of the Southern Illinois University Alumni, a docent at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, an honorary member of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department as well as volunteering at various places in the community. She also started the train garden at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Allyn loved to travel and was a travel advisor for cruise planners.

She is survived by her husband, Barry F. Van Vechten, of Easton, brother, Toby J. Dobson of Paducah, KY, niece, Whitney Westbrook and nephew, Jacob Dobson both of Norris City, IL, also a great-niece.

A receiving of friends will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 7 - 9 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Allyn's memory to Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, 12165 Highland Road, Hot Springs, SD 57747.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved