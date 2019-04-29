BRIDGETOWN - Alverta Virginia (Reusing) Kirk went home to be with the Lord, while surrounded by family and friends in her home, on the 28th of April, 2019. "Bert", as she was affectionately known, was born in Elvaton and grew up in Earleigh Heights, MD. She was married to the late Robert Louis Kirk Sr. in 1954 until his death in 1982 and they had four children. She moved with her family from Glen Burnie, MD, to the Eastern Shore in 1975 living near Denton and most recently in Bridgetown, MD.

In addition to being a wonderful wife, mother, Mommom, Grammy, Nana Kirk and GG, she was an exceptional homemaker who could do anything she set out to do. If it needed to be done, she was going to do it. She took care of a number of children in her home, working as a private babysitter. Next, she opened a shop in Denton for a brief time where she taught cake decorating, sold cake decorating supplies and was well known for her famous "Bert Cakes", making beautiful cakes for any occasion. Then, she earned her geriatric CNA certification and became a private caregiver. Lastly, she spent a few years at the Benedictine School, prior to retirement, loving the days she spent in the greenhouses.

Bert loved being outdoors, bird watching, caring for animals, and enjoyed taking walks through the woods and the fields. Gardening, canning and making preserves were some more of her favorite pastimes.

She is preceded in death by her parents, the late John Adam Reusing and Mildred Seflonia Reusing; her husband the late Robert Louis Kirk Sr.; two daughters: Deborah Ann Butler, Katherine Louise Fairbank; and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by a son, Robert Louis Kirk Jr., of Riverside, CA; a daughter, Cynthia Lee Kirk, of Bridgetown, MD; eight grandchildren: Carolyn 'Annie' Pokrywka (Justin), of Denton; Greg Butler Jr. (Tabitha), of Ridgely, MD; Bryan Butler (Hollie), of Edgewater, MD; Deborah 'Dee' Barbosa-Kirk, of Oregon; Jennifer Kirk, of Riverside, CA; Bradley Kirk (Breanna), of Corona, CA; Emily Fairbank, of Easton, MD; Ethan Fairbank, of Quantico, VA; several great grandchildren; a sister in law, Margaret Reusing, of Arnold, MD; brother in-law, Ray Pogorzelski, of Newbury, OH; sister in law, Thelma St Clair, of FL; sister in law, Susan Amato, of Bethany Beach, DE; brother in law, Fred Kirk, of MD; many nieces and nephews and friends.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date and burial will be private.

If friends wish they may make donations in her memory to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.

To offer online condolences, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary