Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Alvin L. "Big Al" Ledford

Alvin L. "Big Al" Ledford Obituary
Alvin "Big Al" Ledford, 76, passed away on January 15, 2020.

He was born on February 12, 1943 in Maryville, TN, the son of Alvin Brantley Ledford and Edith Cummings Ledford.

Serving as a firefighter, EMT and engineer for 46 years, Al was a life member of the Oxford Fire Company. He was employed with Campbell's Boatyard and with the Oxford Boatyard as the purchasing manager, retiring after 25 years of service. He was an architectural draftsman in his earlier years.

Al is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Thompson Ledford; children, Theresa Ledford, Barbara Ledford, Chrissie Ledford and Mark Ledford, (Liza); step-children, Nate Poulin (Shellee) and Kim Poulin; grandchildren, Scott, Lee, Tim , April, Patty, Bubba, Katie, Kaylee, Jake, Mason, Alice and Eloise; brothers, Reds Ledford and Doug Ledford (Char), fourteen great-grandchildren and his four legged companion, Pepper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Hadley and Kaye Ruffner.

The inurnment will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford. A Celebration of Life will be held following at

2 PM at the Oxford Volunteer Fire Dept.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Oxford Fire Co., 300 Oxford Rd., Oxford, MD 21654.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
