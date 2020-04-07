|
Amanda "Mandy" Cowgill of Denton, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the University of MD Shore Medical Center @ Easton, MD. She was 40 years old.
Born in Easton on May 5, 1979, Mandy was the daughter of Charles G. Cowgill (Ellen) of Smyrna, DE and Debbie Fearins Cowgill of Dover, DE. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Charles and Ruth Anna Cowgill, and her maternal grandparents, Dawson and Ruth Fearins.
A graduate of North Caroline High School, Mandy had worked for over 20 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant in local nursing homes and in Homecare. Her latest employer was Bright Star. She had a great love for animals and enjoyed the beach, music, and TV.
In addition to her parents, Mandy is survived by a daughter, Katlyn Cowgill, and a son, Zachary Lord, both of Denton; a sister, Jessica Lane (Doug) of Hurlock, MD; and her beloved cat, Coco. She was loved very much by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, two great nephews, and all the many, many patients she cared for over the years.
Memorial services will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mandy's memory, the family suggests sending them to the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. Second Street, Denton, MD 21629 to help with funeral expenses. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020