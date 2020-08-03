Amber Pudinski

Amber Victoria Poet Pudinski of Stevensville, MD passed away on July 25, 2020 in Alleghany County. She was 34.
Born on September 30, 1985 in Maryland, she was the daughter of Joseph Poet AKA Booter and Kimberly Barnes.
In addition to her parents, Amber is survived by her husband Mark Pudinski, Jr. of Stevensville, MD ; Daughters Sarah Nitsch; Kaedyn Taylor; Lori Voegtli; siblings Sheri Poet; Stephen Blake, Justin & Nicole Barnes; John Barnes; Jessica Barnes; Jaime Barnes; Jordan Barnes; Jarrod Barnes; 3 nephews and 4 nieces. She was predeceased by her sister Lori Poet and brother Jason Barnes.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2-4 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD.
Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com