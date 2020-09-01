1/1
Andrew J. "Andy" McDaniel
1967 - 2020
Andrew Joseph McDaniel passed away on August 30, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 53 years old.

He was born on July 6, 1967, the son of Joan Engle and the late David B. McDaniel, Sr. He attended Chesapeake College and Wingate College.

Andrew served honorably in the U. S. Army from 1987 - 1991 in the 82nd Airborne, in Desert Storm where he received two Bronze Stars.

He married his wife Danielle in Las Vegas, NV and they moved to Easton in 2004. He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Danielle McDaniel of Easton; children, Jacob McDaniel and Emily McDaniel of Easton, his mother Joan Engle of Easton; siblings, Peggy McDaniel Rider, Donna McDaniel and James L. McDaniel, all of Easton, Patricia McDaniel Gardner of Charlotte, NC and David B. McDaniel, Jr. of Albemarle, NC and his faithful dog, Summertime. He was preceded in death by his father, David B. McDaniel, Sr. and stepfather, Robert C. Engle.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 AM at the Easton Elks Lodge # 1622, 502 Dutchmans Lane, Easton, MD, where a visitation will be held one-hour prior from 10-11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andrew's honor may be made to Memorial Giving, St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org/memorial.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Easton Elks Lodge # 1622
SEP
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Easton Elks Lodge # 1622
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
