Dr. Andrew Jospeh Lavoie Jr. of Easton, Maryland died on August 16, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1946 and was the 1st born and only son of Andrew Joseph Lavoie Sr. and Jean Louise Lavoie.
Dr. Lavoie died in his home on the Peach Blossom Creek, an area he appreciated for its beautiful gardens and serene setting.
Dr. Lavoie loved his work as a dentist and he practiced in Easton until the time of his death. He loved the artistry of dental work and helping people. Dr. Lavoie also loved cars, music, dancing, travel, photography, gardening, and his family.
Dr. Lavoie graduated University of Maryland Dental School in 1970. He served in the U.S. Army Dental Services at Ft. Jackson where his daughter was born. After completing his service, Dr. Lavoie practiced in Annapolis, Maryland until opening a practice on the Eastern Shore.
Dr. Lavoie is survived by his sister, Dr. Sandra Quartner and daughter, Noel Miller and their families. He is also survived by his step sons, Eric, Bryan, and Kevin Lynch. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Yevette Lavoie, his parents, and his youngest sister Sherri Cowing.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019