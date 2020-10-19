Dr. Andrew "Worth" Landis of Daniels, WV, passed away on Friday, October 17, 2020. He was 77 years old.
Born in Portsmouth, VA, Dr. Landis was the son of the late Andrew E. Landis, Sr. and Felicia Greene Landis. He was a graduate of Churchland High School, Randolph Macon College, and University of Virginia Medical School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. An orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Landis started his practice in 1977 and had yet to retire. An avid sportsman, he was known for his duck hunting prowess, his unmatched ability to break sporting clay targets, his passion for golf, fishing for Rockfish, and a proclivity for top shelf bourbon. He duck hunted till the day he died.
Dr. Landis is survived by two sons: Andrew E. Landis III (Sharon), and granddaughter Madilyn of Arvada, CO; and Reid Landis of St. Michaels, MD; one daughter, Juliette Landis of Daniels, WV; two sisters: Felicia Lathan of Chicago, IL and Janna Landis of Seattle, WA; and partner Samantha Shleser of Beaver, WV.
A private memorial service will be held Thursday in Denton Maryland. If friends wish to send memorial donations in Dr. Landis' memory, the family suggests sending them to Ducks Unlimited, Inc., One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
