DENTON - Andrew Rex Werner of Denton, MD passed away at Homestead Manor on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was 86 years old.

Born August 1, 1932, in Tuckahoe Neck, near Denton, Rex was the son of the late Frederick Andrew Werner and Frances Kreiger Werner. His beloved friend and companion Mattie Conner died in 2016.

Mr. Werner was a graduate of Caroline High School in Denton. In 1952, he enlisted in the Air Force. After his service ended, he went into farming and farmed the family homestead. His career led to membership of Farm Bureau and Southern States. One of Mr. Werner's true enjoyments and hobbies was short wave HAM Radio. He was a true amateur radio enthusiast and was a 40 year member of the American Radio Relay League. Rex was a member of the Denton American Legion Post 29.

Mr. Werner is survived by his sister, Pat Hardee, of Denton; four nieces: Theresa Fenger, Diane Augustine, Kattie Silva, Jeannie Steward; and five nephews: Benny Steward, Henry Steward, Arthur Steward, Andy Werner and Steve Werner. He is predeceased by two siblings: Mary Frances Steward and F. Dennis Werner.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton, MD, where friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. The interment will be in Denton Cemetery.

Published in The Star Democrat on June 12, 2019