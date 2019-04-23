Home

Angela M. Bechtel

Angela M. Bechtel Obituary
EASTON - Angela M. Bechtel, 41, of Easton, MD passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton. She was born in Cambridge on Sept. 6, 1977 and was a daughter of Manie Bechtel and the late Charles E. Brummell.
Angela graduated from Easton High School class of 1996. She enjoyed taking care of her children.
She is survived by her mother, Manie Bechtel; her children: Quartez Roberts Jr., Noah Bechtel, Regan Bechtel, Jerome Bechtel, Loki Bechtel; a sister, Amy Bechtel; brother, Nicholas Bechtel; sister, Caroline Greenwood; several nieces and nephews. Angela is preceded in death by a daughter, Avery Bechtel.
Pallbearers will be Nick Bechtel, John Bechtel, Jai'Choaun Woolford, Deondray Stanford Jr., Henry Teets, and Henry Teets Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be De'Jon Stanford.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29, 1 p.m. at Union United Methodist Church, 201 Railroad Ave., St. Michaels, with Rev. Dr. William T. Wallace Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
