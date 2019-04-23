Home

Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Hurlock
516 South Main Street
Hurlock, MD 21643
(410) 943-4488
Angelicia Marvetta Perry

Angelicia Marvetta Perry Obituary
BALTIMORE - Angelicia Marvetta Perry, granddaughter of Marian Spray, passed away on April 17, 2019 at Gilchrist Centre.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 516 S. Main Street, Hurlock, MD 21643, with visitation one hour prior to service.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
