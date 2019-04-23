|
|
BALTIMORE - Angelicia Marvetta Perry, granddaughter of Marian Spray, passed away on April 17, 2019 at Gilchrist Centre.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 516 S. Main Street, Hurlock, MD 21643, with visitation one hour prior to service.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at: www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019