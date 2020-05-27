Anita Callahan Leopold
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born Anita Accardi in New York, December 21, 1927, died on April 28, 2020 at age 92, in Peterborough, New Hampshire. She had previously lived in Richmond, Virginia. Daughter of Anthony and Anna (Randazzise) Accardi. Wife of Joseph Kenneth Callahan, who died in 1968, and Jonathan Porter Leopold, who died in 2002.

Anita was well-known for her culinary skills, for her hospitality, and for the wide circle of friends that she made wherever she lived. A significant event that changed her life was answering a New York newspaper advertisement in the early 1960s, asking people to invite employees of the diplomatic corps at the United Nations to spend their summer vacations with American families. As a result of that, she hosted numerous families from various diplomatic missions at her home outside of Easton, on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and this led to further life-long friendships with doctors from the World Health Organization and their families.

Anita was intensely proud of her Sicilian heritage, and made many trips to Italy, England and other countries in Europe. Her life was filled with family, friends, travel, good food and books. She is survived by three sons, three stepsons, ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved