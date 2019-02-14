CAMBRIDGE - Ann B. Bennett, 89, of Cambridge, Md. passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton. She was born in Easton on Dec. 15, 1929, and was the daughter of the late John Carlton Benny and Mildred Buker Benny.

Ms. Bennett graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1946. She worked for the Comptroller of Maryland in Annapolis for 25 years and retired in 1992. Ms. Bennett moved back to Cambridge in 1992, to care for her mother. She enjoyed word search, reading, puzzles, movies, organized all the class reunions, traveling, and was a people person. Ms. Bennett was a member of the American Legion Post 91, AARP, and a former member of the Cambridge Yacht Club.

She is survived by two daughters: Terri Lee Storms and husband Don, of Myrtle Beach, SC; Sandra L. Ward and fiancee Robert Williams, of Cambridge; five grandchildren: Jessica Barnes (Tommy), Brandon Parrott (Meghan), Andrew Parrott (Katie), Joel Storms (Amalie), Brett Longfellow (Gina); six great grandchildren: Jackson, Kara, Cate, Camdyn, Catherine, Millie, and one on the way, Heidler; and a cousin, Betty Fairall; and many very close friends.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Parrott, Andrew Parrott, Joel Storms, Brett Longfellow, Tommy Barnes and Jackson Barnes.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 11 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., in Cambridge, with Rev. A. Delmer Willey Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park.