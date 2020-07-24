1/1
Ann Clark Bellinger
Ann Clark Bellinger of Oxford, MD departed this earth from her home on July 23rd. A North Carolina native, Ann fell in love with Oxford while living in the Washington, DC area, and was fortunate enough to relocate here with her husband Edgar in the early 1990's. An avid gardener, her favorite place to be was outside, tending to her flowers. She was an active member of the clergy of Church of the Holy Trinity, and enjoyed being part of the Altar Guild & Flower Guild, as well as serving as a lector. She is survived by her husband Edgar T Bellinger, and her 3 children, Jack Stevens of Cambridge, MA, Jennifer Stevens of St Michaels, MD, and Julie Plants of Easton, MD as well as her 4 grandchildren, Jack, Nick and Marjorie Plants of Jamaica, VT, and Callie Stevens of Cambridge, MA. Ann's memorial service will be held outside at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Oxford, MD, on Wednesday, July 29th, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Talbot Humane, Alley Cat Rescue, The Audubon Society, or The Church of the Holy Trinity.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
outside at the Church of the Holy Trinity
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
