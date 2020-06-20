Ann Isenberg Corkran, 94, of Hurlock, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton. Born October 29, 1925 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Abdell Isenberg and Mildred Nicols Isenberg.



A lifelong member of Unity Washington United Methodist Church, she was active as the church treasurer and as a member of the Ruth and Naomi Circle and the Mary and Martha Circle. She also served as a member of the Hurlock Town Planning and Zoning Commission. For over twenty years, she worked as a loan officer for Maryland National Bank, later Nations Bank. In her later years, she enjoyed attending meetings and taking bus trips with the Dorchester chapter of AARP.



"Miss Ann" was devoted to her family, her friends, and her church. She loved to travel, to entertain, and to organize activities. She was a voracious reader, a trait that she inherited from her mother and then passed on to her children and grandchildren. Her genuine happiness and positive outlook informed everything about her life, and she leaves a legacy of thoughtfulness and kindness to all who knew her.



She is survived by a daughter, Vicki C. Willey of Hurlock; a son, Richard Bryan Corkran of Church Creek; a granddaughter, Megan W. Brown of Chattanooga, Tennessee; two grandsons, Bryan L. Willey of Millsboro and Adam B. Corkran of Cambridge and two greatgrandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Bryan Corkran, Jr. and a brother, Charles F. Isenberg.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Unity Washington United Methodist Church, P. O.Box 298, Hurlock, MD 21643 or to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton MD 21601.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00AM at Unity Washington Cemetery. Rev. Lloyd Foard will officiate.



Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.



