Ann Keeley (nee Monahan), of Springhouse Estates in Lower Gwynedd, PA, formerly of Easton, MD passed away on May 10, 2020. Wife of the late John A. Keeley. Mother of the late John F. Keeley. Aunt of Mary Frances Dean and Barry Kinney. Due to the current restrictions, services and interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Chesapeake Head Injury Center, PO Box 1906, Easton, MD 21601.



