Ann Leah (Moser) Davis passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Bayleigh Chase Nursing Home in Easton, MD, with her son at her side. She was 95 years old.
Ann was born on June 10, 1925, the daughter of the late Dr. James Madison Moser and Donna Moser. She grew up on Jenifer St. NW, Washington, DC with four siblings (James, Jean, Donna and Jake). Ann graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and then Garfield Memorial Hospital of Nursing in 1946. She married Herbert Alan Davis in 1948 while he was at the University of MD on the GI bill. They had three children while living in Virginia, Robert, Amy and James. In 1959 her husband passed away and the family moved to Parkwood Drive in Kensington, MD. Ann worked as a pediatric nurse at NIH, Washington Clinic, Landon School and local pediatrician offices while raising her three children.
In 1980 Ann moved to Easton, MD and then to Saint Michaels so that she could enjoy spending time with her grandchildren, Annie Petrichenko (Chris), Luke Davis (Jamie) and Lindsay Newcomb (Lawson). She enjoyed being a part of their lives and eventually the provided her with six great grandchildren, who she cared about deeply, loving to hear the details of their daily lives. They are Stella and Piper Petrichenko, Harrison and Campbell Davis, Hadley and Davis Newcomb. She especially loved spending Christmas with her grand and great grandchildren, always the most excited of the bunch on Christmas morning.
In her later years, Ann moved to Bayleigh Chase where she received excellent care for eleven years from the nursing staff and food service.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband Herbert Alan Davis and her son James Austin Davis.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 12pm at Pohick Church Cemetery located at 9301 Richmond Highway, Lorton, VA 22079.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
