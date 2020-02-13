|
|
Ann M. Fitzhugh, 72, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on August 22, 1947 and was a daughter of the late Crawford W. Windsor, Sr. and Mary Lou Moore Windsor.
Mrs. Fitzhugh graduated from South Dorchester High School class of 1965. On April 15, 1967, she married Julian Fitzhugh. In her earlier years, she worked at Airpax and later was a house wife. She enjoyed building dollhouses, going to yard sales, cooking and doing puzzles. Mrs. Fitzhugh was a member of AARP and Neck District Volunteer Fire Company.
She is survived by her husband Julian Fitzhugh of Cambridge, two sons CJ Fitzhugh, Jr. and wife Mary of Cambridge, and Jamie Fitzhugh of Cambridge, a grandson Max Fitzhugh, whom she loved very much, three brothers and a sister Crawford Windsor, Jr. and wife Karen of Stevensville, Jimmy Windsor and wife Chris of Madison, Cathy Mitchell and companion Jay Bradshaw of Cambridge and Steven Windsor and wife Renee of Vienna and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020