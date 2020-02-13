Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Fitzhugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. Fitzhugh


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. Fitzhugh Obituary
Ann M. Fitzhugh, 72, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on August 22, 1947 and was a daughter of the late Crawford W. Windsor, Sr. and Mary Lou Moore Windsor.

Mrs. Fitzhugh graduated from South Dorchester High School class of 1965. On April 15, 1967, she married Julian Fitzhugh. In her earlier years, she worked at Airpax and later was a house wife. She enjoyed building dollhouses, going to yard sales, cooking and doing puzzles. Mrs. Fitzhugh was a member of AARP and Neck District Volunteer Fire Company.

She is survived by her husband Julian Fitzhugh of Cambridge, two sons CJ Fitzhugh, Jr. and wife Mary of Cambridge, and Jamie Fitzhugh of Cambridge, a grandson Max Fitzhugh, whom she loved very much, three brothers and a sister Crawford Windsor, Jr. and wife Karen of Stevensville, Jimmy Windsor and wife Chris of Madison, Cathy Mitchell and companion Jay Bradshaw of Cambridge and Steven Windsor and wife Renee of Vienna and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -