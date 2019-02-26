|
|
EASTON - Ann Penelope Bain passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home, in the loving care of her family.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ann's honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.
For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will be run at a later date.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019