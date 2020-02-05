|
Ann Wright Wyatt was called home on February 4, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1927, daughter of the late John Newton Wright, Jr. and Emma Towers Wright.
She graduated from Federalsburg High School class of 1944 and married her husband, William Burnley Wyatt on Sept. 25, 1949. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2009.
She worked in her family's business, John N. Wright, Jr. Inc., as secretary and treasurer for over 60 years. She was a lifetime member of Union United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities throughout the years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 62, as well as a member of the Federalsburg Historical Society.
She is survived by her daughters, Hester W. McNeil of Federalsburg, MD, Carol W. Bone and her husband Lee of Roanoke Rapids, NC, and Mary W. Harding and her husband Jimmy of Federalsburg, MD, grandchildren, Emily McNeil and her husband Joel Warner, Wesley McNeil, Leslie Peedin and her husband Philip, Wyatt Bone, and Katie Eberspacher and her husband Todd, great-grandchildren, Charlotte Warner, Gabriel Warner, Samantha Peedin, Wyatt Eberspacher and Isaac Eberspacher; and special caregivers, Lynda Satchell, Debi Adams, and Alvin Berdaux, Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Reverend Denzil T. Cheek and Reverend Pam Bockart officiating. Burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VITAS Hospice 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713 or to the Methodist Manor House Employee Appreciation Fund, 1001 Middleford Road, Seaford, DE 19973.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020