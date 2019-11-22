|
Anna Laura Messick, 84, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Cambridge on August 21, 1935 and was a daughter of the late Philip and Anieta Cusick Collison.
Mrs. Messick graduated from Hurlock High School class of 1953. She was a homemaker. On June 8, 1956, she married Kenneth Messick, Sr. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and her loving family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Messick was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Hurlock for almost 60 years. She was a wonderful Christian lady and was well known for her great sense of humor and practical jokes.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Messick, Sr. of Cambridge, her children Kenneth Messick, Jr. and wife Yolly of Federalsburg, Kim McGlaughlin and husband Johnny of Cambridge, whom she thought of him as a son, Kirk Messick and wife Michelle of Long Neck, DE, Kevin Messick and wife Aubrey of Seaford, 13 grandchildren Kev, Karson, Kaiden, Kaleb, Kamden, Kenna Messick, Kendra Era, Angie Miles, Amber and Robby Barnett, Andrew and Sarah Messick, and Angela Collins, 6 great grandchildren, a brother Donald Parks and wife Linda of St. Michaels. Besides her parents, Mrs. Messick is preceded in death by a grandson Ricky Barnett and a daughter in law Sandy Messick.
Pallbearers will be Ken, Kirk and Kevin Messick, Johnny McGlaughlin, Andrew Messick, Robby Barnett, Kev Messick and Evan Miles. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Carels, Tim Era, Donald Parks and Philip McKelvey.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2 pm at Grace Baptist Church in Hurlock with Rev.'s David Talley, Dave Stewart and Randall T. Blackmon officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Washington Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6 to 8 and from 1:30 to 2 at the church. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019