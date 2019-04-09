TOWSON - Anna L. Mielke of Towson, formerly of Easton, MD, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Maples of Towson. She was 97.

Born in Easton, MD, on June 3, 1921 to the late James R. and Anna Seymour Leonard. Anna worked as a dental assistant and was a member of All Faith Chapel in Tunis Mills prior to moving to the western shore in 1995.

Anna is survived by her grandchildren: Steve Mielke (Susan); Lisa Mielke; and great grandchildren: Matilda Mielke, Madeline Mielke, and Landon Murphy. She is predeceased by her husband, James C. Mielke; son, James L. Mielke; and her sister, L. Erma Leonard.

The family will receive friends at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, on Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. A graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery will follow.

Those wishing to make a donation in Anna's memory may do so to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com