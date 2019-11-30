|
Anna L. Patterson, 93, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born in Cambridge on April 6, 1926 and was a daughter of the late Leslie Delmas Jones and Anna Creighton Jones.
Mrs. Patterson graduated from Cambridge High School. On October 28, 1948, she married Robert Howard "Pat" Patterson, who passed away on March 30, 1999. She worked for the Town of Ocean City and retired in 2000. Mrs. Patterson enjoyed crocheting, making baskets, and shopping. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Cambridge.
She is survived by a daughter Cathy Phillips and husband Terry of Cambridge, a son Robert H. Patterson, Jr. and wife Debbie of Berlin, nine grandchildren Kate, Susan, Ali, Evelyn, Joshua, Bobby, Bryan, Leigh Ann and Tyler, six great grandchildren, a sister Peggy Rue of Cambridge, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Patterson is preceded in death by a son Keith Patterson, two sisters Dorothy Blades and Betty Vickers and a brother W. Wylie Jones and a granddaughter Amy Phillips.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Steve Trice and Pastor Aubrey Brown officiating. Family will receive friends from 12 to 1.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019