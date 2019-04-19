Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Anna M. McCarthy

Anna M. McCarthy Obituary
Anna M. McCarthy, 104, formerly of New York, and beloved wife of Joseph, passed away on April 18, 2019 at her daughter's home in Stevensville, MD.
She is survived by her daughters: Regina Fischer (Eugene); Alice McCarthy, both of Stevensville, MD; son, Joseph McCarthy (Diane), of East Norwich, Long Island; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Rd., Chester, MD, on April 24, from 9-11:30 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow at Saint Christophers Catholic Church, Chester, MD at 12 noon. A second visitation will be held at Frederick Funeral Home, 192-15 Northern Blvd., Flushing, New York, on April 26, from 9-11:30 a.m. with a committal ceremony to follow at St. Mary's cemetery at 12 noon.
Online condolences may be made at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
