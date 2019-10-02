|
|
|
Anna Murray (Barton) Thompson (Roonie) of Centreville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019, one week shy of her 93rd birthday.
Roonie grew up in Centreville on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the eldest daughter of James Hall Barton Sr. and Anna Florence (Murray) Barton. She attended Centreville High School, class of 1943. During her first year of high school she met James "Elmer" Thompson Jr. of Queenstown, Maryland, whom she affectionately called Kiddo. During lunch hour the school would play music on the nickelodeon and Elmer would ask Roonie to dance with him. They were officially too young to date, so they would go to movies and parties with friends. They remained sweethearts throughout high school.
Roonie attended Mary Washington College and the Maryland Institute of Art earning a degree in Interior Design while Elmer had enlisted in the Navy and attended flight school. After the war Roonie and Elmer reunited and were married on June 7, 1948. She helped support them while Elmer attended law school at George Washington University.
Roonie had five sons she adored... Murray, Jeff, Ben, Scott and Kevin. Always busy with a houseful of boys, her creative outlets included painting, needlepoint, knitting and cross stitch. Roonie was a contributing board member for the Dixon House in Easton. She and Elmer were active in Old Wye Parish. They enjoyed many years of Colts homes games; family time at Ocean City and fishing in Maine, their happy place, including learning to flyfish. In her 50's they took up cross country skiing and working out at the Big Vanilla in Annapolis into their 80's. They took up downhill skiing at 60 and skied in Breckenridge well into their 70s. They wintered in Hawaii when skiing was no longer an option. Roonie loved traveling and found much joy in all of her friends from home and new friends she met at Pocomoonshine Lake and Shoreline Camps in Maine and Kihei Kai in Maui. Through the years she always made the effort to stay in touch with those special friends.
Mostly, Roonie was a wonderful mother that took care of her boys and made sure her children knew how to take care of themselves and their families, as they grew older.
Roonie is survived by her husband of 71 years; her sister Roberta Seger (George); her sons Murray J Thompson (Marcey); Jeffrey E Thompson (Barbara); Benjamin C Thompson (Dee); and Scott A Thompson (Jaimi). She is survived by her beloved grandchildren James Robert Thompson (Christi); Jacob Cook Thompson (Jody); Kevin Benjamin Thompson; Katelyn Judith Thompson (Tyler); Mary Ann Thompson and her precious great-grandchildren Beckett James Thompson; Emerson Marie Thompson and Charlie Elliott Thompson. She is survived by her nephews James H Barton III (Linda), Morris Barton, Mike Seger and niece Suzy Zock.
She was preceded in death by her brother James Hall Barton Jr. and her youngest son Kevin Barton Thompson.
A private memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12th at Old Wye Parish in Wye Mills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Compass Regional Hospice.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019