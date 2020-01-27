Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Easton
426 East Dover Street
Easton, MD 21601
(410) 822-7228
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Chase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Rebecca Chase


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Rebecca Chase Obituary
Anna Rebecca Chase, Age 89, was born March 20, 1930 to the late Mary R. Chase and Josiah Chase in Trappe, MD. She departed this life on January 19, 2020 at her home in Trappe.

As a child she loved to play teacher. She taught her siblings how to read, write, and count before they entered kindergarten. She was educated in Talbot County Public Schools, graduating from Moton High School, Port Street, Easton, MD. At an early age, she was a member of Scott United Methodist Church.

On January 1, 1952, she married Howard E. Kilson, Sr. Anna had four children, Howard E. Kilson, Jr., William K. Chase, Deborah A. Kilson, and Michael Kilson.

Anna was a substitute teacher for Baltimore City Public Schools and retired from Maryland MVA after 30 years. She loved children and organized the neighborhood children into East Side Service Club.

She loved God first, then Family. She dressed well, enjoyed writing poems, shopping, and the Baltimore Ravens. At one time, she was a member of the Classic Cowgirl Women's Club.

In her late years, she moved back to Trappe. Anna enjoyed attending Faith New Life and Denton Church of Free Seventh Day Adventist with her sister, Jacqueline.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Mary R. Chase, and Josiah Chase; her husband, Howard E. Kilson, Sr.; her son, Michael Kilson; four brothers: Charles Butler, Levi Green, Charles Chase and Joseph Chase; five sisters: Helen Prittchett, Harriett Washington, Elizabeth Blackwell, Alberta Chase, and Roberta Chase; and one grandson, Shawn A. Hall, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories; two sons, Howard E. Kilson Jr. and William K. Chase; one daughter, Deborah Hall; three grandsons: Joseph (Karen) Brummell, Shawn Hall, Jr., and Jerome Brown; seven great-grandchildren: Olivia, Antonio, Ashanti, Terrell, and Josiah Hall; four sisters: Barbara Stanley, Jacqueline (Lester) Stanton, Joyce White, all of Trappe, and Mary L. Brooks of Easton.; four brothers: Walter (Helen) Chase, Trappe, David (Dawn) Chase, Ridgely, Robert (Harriett) Chase, Trappe, and James (Kathy) Chase, Upper Marlboro; one uncle, Douglas Gibson, Milford, Delaware; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; three special friends, Darryl (Robert) McLain, Elizabeth (Miss Liz), and Gina Ramsuer; two caregivers, Jacqueline Stanton and Vanessa Chase.

Arrangements by Benny Smith Funeral Home. Funeral at 1:00 p.m., February 1, 2010 at Scott U.M. Church.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -