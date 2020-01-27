|
Anna Rebecca Chase, Age 89, was born March 20, 1930 to the late Mary R. Chase and Josiah Chase in Trappe, MD. She departed this life on January 19, 2020 at her home in Trappe.
As a child she loved to play teacher. She taught her siblings how to read, write, and count before they entered kindergarten. She was educated in Talbot County Public Schools, graduating from Moton High School, Port Street, Easton, MD. At an early age, she was a member of Scott United Methodist Church.
On January 1, 1952, she married Howard E. Kilson, Sr. Anna had four children, Howard E. Kilson, Jr., William K. Chase, Deborah A. Kilson, and Michael Kilson.
Anna was a substitute teacher for Baltimore City Public Schools and retired from Maryland MVA after 30 years. She loved children and organized the neighborhood children into East Side Service Club.
She loved God first, then Family. She dressed well, enjoyed writing poems, shopping, and the Baltimore Ravens. At one time, she was a member of the Classic Cowgirl Women's Club.
In her late years, she moved back to Trappe. Anna enjoyed attending Faith New Life and Denton Church of Free Seventh Day Adventist with her sister, Jacqueline.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Mary R. Chase, and Josiah Chase; her husband, Howard E. Kilson, Sr.; her son, Michael Kilson; four brothers: Charles Butler, Levi Green, Charles Chase and Joseph Chase; five sisters: Helen Prittchett, Harriett Washington, Elizabeth Blackwell, Alberta Chase, and Roberta Chase; and one grandson, Shawn A. Hall, Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories; two sons, Howard E. Kilson Jr. and William K. Chase; one daughter, Deborah Hall; three grandsons: Joseph (Karen) Brummell, Shawn Hall, Jr., and Jerome Brown; seven great-grandchildren: Olivia, Antonio, Ashanti, Terrell, and Josiah Hall; four sisters: Barbara Stanley, Jacqueline (Lester) Stanton, Joyce White, all of Trappe, and Mary L. Brooks of Easton.; four brothers: Walter (Helen) Chase, Trappe, David (Dawn) Chase, Ridgely, Robert (Harriett) Chase, Trappe, and James (Kathy) Chase, Upper Marlboro; one uncle, Douglas Gibson, Milford, Delaware; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; three special friends, Darryl (Robert) McLain, Elizabeth (Miss Liz), and Gina Ramsuer; two caregivers, Jacqueline Stanton and Vanessa Chase.
Arrangements by Benny Smith Funeral Home. Funeral at 1:00 p.m., February 1, 2010 at Scott U.M. Church.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020